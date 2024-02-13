Pic: Narayana Murthy Enjoys Ice Cream With Daughter Akshata In Bengaluru

The father-daughter are seen having ice cream at a popular joint in Bengaluru.

A photo of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty along with her father Narayana Murthy - the co-founder of Infosys - has gone viral on social media.

The photograph was shared by several users on social media platform X - earlier known as Twitter.

Dressed in casual clothes, Akshata and the Infosys co-founder happily posed for a photograph with their ice-cream cups.

Three Bengaluru icons in the same picture. N R Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys, Akshata Murthy, first Lady of Great Britain and Corner House the finest ice cream joint of Bengaluru!! pic.twitter.com/86mCNEm2t7 — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) February 12, 2024

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty had visited India in September last year for the G20 Summit.

This was Mr Sunak's first visit to India since becoming prime minister. At the G20 gala dinner - hosted by President Droupadi Murmu , Mr Sunak and Ms Akshata were seen interacting with several union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman and Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

The couple also visited the Akshardham temple in Delhi and offered prayers.

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty were then greeted by swamis, as well as senior leaders from the Akshardham Mandir, who relayed a special message on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The British prime minister spent almost one hour at the temple as he performed 'darshan and puja' there.