Shark Tank Contestant Comes Up With New Product, Judge Shares Update

The product has been named as "Bharat K-2".

Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, also known as Jugaadu Kamlesh, who competed on the inaugural season of Shark Tank India, rose to fame for his enthusiasm for his product and venture. He stole the show with his ideas and many judges were left impressed by his pitch. In an effort to alleviate the issue of farmers having to carry bulky pesticide tanks on their backs, Jugaadu Kamlesh had presented a pesticide spraying equipment that he had built over the course of seven years. The CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal had offered Mr Kamlesh Rs 10 lakh in exchange for 40 per cent equity. Additionally, he had given him Rs 20 lakh interest-free loan. Now, the Lenskart chief took to social media to share an update on the product.

Mr Bansal took to Instagram to share the video. In the video, Mr Kamlesh and his design team, unveiled a more useful, quicker, convenient, lighter and automatic version of the product. While explaining the most recent version to the investor, Mr Kamlesh claimed that the product can reach a height of 10 feet in addition to covering ground space, providing benifit to the farmers. The product has been named as "Bharat K-2".

"We did demos with the farmers on the fields and improved on the model," Mr Kamlesh said in the video.

Watch the video below:

Mr Bansal wrote in the caption, "Not everyone is as priviliged as some of us are, but they do have potential...and some times all they need is a little nudge to realise their dreams..."

Also Read: Two Shark Tank Judges Accused Of 'Ghosting' A Contestant After Getting The Deal

"This is why Piyush is just another breed in Sharks ... He sees potential .. he's there for this ..and helps even if he's not getting something back .. this kind of genuine support ...hats off to him .." said a user.

"I will not say much but I will say only one thing that Piyush sir is a genuine and down to earth person and positive energy emanates from him," commented a second person.

"Great Work Piyush Sir and Team," added a third person.

A fourth person said, "This was one of the best investment that you've made."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day Sahil Gehlot Married Nikki Yadav In 2020, Killed Her For 2nd Marriage: Cops