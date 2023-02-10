Two Shark Tank Judges Accused Of 'Ghosting' A Contestant After Getting The Deal

Mr Shah clarified that the subject was reluctant to speaking openly.

A former Shark Tank India contestant claims that the judges ghosted a business owner who was offered a deal on season one of the show. This accusation came from Akshay Shah, who is the founder and CEO of a business called iWeb. He further asserted that BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover was terminated from the show as a result of his harsh statements spoken on camera. The channel or the producers of the show have not yet responded to these allegations.

Mr Shah took to Twitter and said, "Met a founder yesterday who had got a deal from two sharks in season 1 and who never met him nor responded to his mails post Shark Tank India - Ab kya bolen?"

As the post became viral, Mr Shah clarified that the subject was reluctant to speaking openly. He also conveyed that other contestants had been treated poorly in a similar manner. "Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless :) In season 1 what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate but no founder came out in the open!" he said in another tweet.

Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless :) In season 1 what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate but no founder came out in the open! — Akshay Shah - Founder CEO, iWebTechno (@AkshayiWeb) February 5, 2023

Many users asked him to name the two judges. However, he said that he is "helpless." Mr Shah tweeted, "Most founders don't have the b**** of steel what we have show, none wanna reveal their identity, am helpless dude!"

Since being shared, the tweet has amassed over 19,000 views.

A user, who faced a similar situation, said, "@AkshayiWeb this is nothing new to me. I was in finale of a Biz reality show in @ZeeTV called #BusinessBaazigar. We had been promised lot during show but got none. Only lost four months salary from my existing job."

"More than shark tank Horse Stable is a better show. Most of them get funded," said a second user.

Mr Shah described the pitching procedure for the show in a Twitter thread he posted last year, along with his reasons for believing he was treated unfairly. Aman Gupta, Founder of boAt and Ashneer Grover's remarks had particularly offended him. Although Mr Grover did not return for season two of Shark Tank India, Mr Gupta is a popular face on the show.

Also Read: Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Impressed With Student Who Named His Company In Answer Sheet

"Before Ashneer the Shark who had a problem with us was boAt promoter #amangupta . To him our company name iWeb, its logo, our brand name IUMS - Integrated University Management System. our Less code tech name 'Agilewiz' all was a big big problem. So my reply to Aman is, Sirjee! yeh koi USB headset nai, that aasani se samaj aa jayega, thoda vakt lagega this is hightech :) Secondly, trust me, till date I have not understood why is boAt called boAt and your company called Imagine Marketing Limited, but I can't ask, right!!!" he tweeted.