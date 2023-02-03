Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Impressed With Student Who Named His Company In Answer Sheet

Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and the famous judge of TV show Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta.

Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and the famous judge of TV show Shark Tank India, Aman Gupta, is quite active on social media platforms and often shares glimpses of his own life. Recently, he took to Twitter to share an answer sheet of a school student that left him impressed.

Mr Gupta shared a screenshot of the post, which was originally shared by the child's father on Instagram. In the original post, the students were asked to frame a sentence from the words mentioned in the assignment. The third word was mentioned as "boat". To this, the child wrote, "Boat is a brand of headphones by Aman Gupta." The father mentioned that this was the effect of the popular show 'Shark Tank'.

Sharing the same on the microblogging website, Mr Gupta said, "I came accross this on Instagram. I always said:- A for Apple B for boAt. Petition to make this change in all text books...." He also added wink emojis in the caption.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over two lakh views and 5,000 likes.

A person commented, "New syllabus in English Alphabet!"

"Same here, today my 7-year-old son was asking "what is equity investment and how can I do it". He also watches Shark tank," said a user.

"A for Aman, B for boAt," stated another person.

A third user said, "The most geniune guy on the show."

"This is what you earn bro....app ki andaz mai PHOOD DIA," said another person.

"Ur my favourite shark.. god bless keep smiling always," added another user.

Recently, Aman Gupta also shared some of his own entrepreneurial experiences. He recalled how it took him six failed businesses until he eventually found success with his electronics brand. On Twitter, Mr Gupta in a tweet encouraged other business owners to keep working hard despite setbacks.