Pet Shop Owner In China Finds Cat With Heartfelt Note And Cash Left By Elderly Man

A pet shop owner in southwestern China recently discovered an abandoned cat outside her store along with a note and some cash. The discovery later revealed what appeared to be an elderly owner's final and emotional effort to ensure their pet would be cared for, reported the South China Morning Post. On March 7th, a woman named Sun, who runs a pet shop in Chuxiong, Yunnan Province, noticed a gray pet carrier outside her shop.

Hearing a kitten's meowing, she opened the carrier and found a tabby cat surrounded by packets of cat food.

Initially, Sun thought the pet had been abandoned by an irresponsible owner. She said she was outraged by the sight. But when she looked closer, she found a folded pink note and some cash hidden beneath the cat.

The note stated that the cat's owner was a single elderly man from another city. However, the message did not provide any information about the man's age or gender.

The letter stated that the man was scheduled to undergo surgery the next day and would no longer be able to care for the cat. However, no additional information was provided about his illness or health condition.

The letter also provided details about the cat. The cat's name is Laibao, which means "coming treasure" in Chinese. It stated that the cat is four years old, has undergone sterilisation, and has a very affectionate and calm disposition.

The message further appealed to a kind person to adopt the cat and expressed deep gratitude for any help. It also stated that the cash left with the cat was a small token of gratitude.

The bundle of cash, consisting mostly of small notes, was carefully tied. Inside the pet carrier, Sun also found two clean cat bowls. Laibao was sitting quietly in a corner. She appeared healthy and plump, with her hair clean and neatly combed.

Sun said her eyes filled with tears upon reading the note. She then took the cat home and had it checked, which revealed it to be completely healthy.

At Sun's home, Laibao often sits quietly, staring into the distance, lies comfortably on the floor, and sometimes even shows affection by hugging his hand.

Sun checked nearby surveillance cameras to find the owner, but the footage did not reveal where the pet carrier was kept. He also visited several local hospitals to inquire, but found no clue about the elderly owner.

Finally, Sun posted a photo of Laibao outside his shop, along with a message. The message stated that the cat was being well cared for, eating well, and sleeping comfortably.

The message also assured the owner that if his surgery was successful and he recovered, he could come and meet Laibao at any time.