People Share The Nicest Thing Anyone Has Done For Them In Heartwarming Thread

Positive and uplifting, the responses will make you smile

August 27, 2019
A look at some of the nicest things that people have done for others (Representative Image)


A little bit of kindness can go a long way, as this thread on Twitter reveals. On Saturday, Canadian businesswoman Arlene Dickinson asked Twitter users to share the nicest thing that anyone has ever done for them. Responses flew in quickly as people began to share the sweetest, most considerate things that family members, friends and even complete strangers have done for them. The stories about acts of kindness range from funny to heartwarming and will being a smile to your face.

The thread has collected over 1,600 comments and more than 1,000 retweets. Positive and uplifting, the responses make for the perfect antidote to weekday blues.

Take a look at some of the nicest things that people have done for others:

This company paid off their employee's student loans

An anonymous donor helped pay for this Twitter user's son's treatment: "One day, I got a card in the mail. The word 'karma' was written inside, with a smiley face next to it. Several hundred dollars fell out."

A stranger helped a man having a heart attack while driving

This woman sold 25 pieces of furniture to someone who needed them - all for $25

This man apologised for busting up someone's bike as a kid - and donated to her GoFundMe cause

"I was in tears in the stall in the bathroom at the shopping mall. Someone handed me a two dollar bill under the stall door."

This restaurant owner helped out a starving student.

What is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you? Let us know using the comments section.

