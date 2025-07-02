GST Relief For Middle Class Soon: Cheaper Toothpaste, Utensils, Clothes, Shoes

After a series of income tax concessions earlier this year, the Centre is now preparing to extend relief to middle and lower-income households in the form of a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST), sources have said. The Centre is considering eliminating the 12 per cent GST slab altogether or reclassifying many items currently taxed at 12 per cent into the lower 5 per cent bracket.

According to sources, this restructuring would target items widely used by middle-class and economically weaker sections such as toothpaste and tooth powder, umbrellas, sewing machines, pressure cookers and kitchen utensils, electric irons, geysers, small-capacity washing machines, bicycles, readymade garments priced over Rs 1,000, footwear priced between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, Stationery items, Vaccines, ceramic tiles and agricultural tools, among other things.

If the proposed changes are implemented, many of these items will become more affordable. The government is also looking at a simplified and easy-to-comply GST.

Financial Impact

According to sources, the move will put a burden of Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore on the government, but it is prepared to absorb the initial impact.

The rationale behind this hinges on an anticipated boost in consumption. The Centre believes that lower prices will drive higher sales, ultimately resulting in a tax base and increased long-term GST collections.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a recent interview, hinted at potential changes in GST rates, stating that the government was actively working towards a more rational structure and considering relief for the middle class on essential items.

The Opposition

Despite the Centre's push, there has been no consensus among the states. Under the GST, rate changes require endorsement from the GST Council, where each state has voting rights. Currently, opposition is being reported from Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

To date, voting has occurred only once in the history of the GST Council. Every other decision has been reached by consensus.

The issue is expected to come up in the 56th GST Council meeting, which could be convened later this month. By rule, a minimum notice of 15 days must be given to convene the Council.

The 12 per cent GST slab in India typically includes items that are of common use for middle and lower-income households, but which may not qualify as absolute essentials, which are taxed at 0 per cent or 5 per cent.

List of commonly used goods and services under the 12 per cent GST slab:

Tooth powder

Sanitary napkins (originally taxed, now at 0 per cent, but related feminine hygiene items may still fall under 12 per cent)

Hair oil

Soaps (some categories, others are at 18 per cent)

Toothpaste (some branded variants at 12 per cent, others at 18 per cent)

Umbrellas

Sewing machines

Water filters and purifiers (non-electric types)

Pressure cookers

Cookware and utensils made of aluminium, steel (some are at 12 per cent)

Electric irons

Water heaters (geysers)

Vacuum cleaners (low-capacity, non-commercial)

Washing machines (small capacity)

Bicycles

Carriages for disabled persons

Public transport vehicles (when sold, not for fare)

Readymade garments (priced above Rs 1,000) Footwear priced between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000

Most vaccines

Diagnostic kits for HIV, Hepatitis, TB

Certain Ayurvedic and Unani medicines

Exercise books

Geometry boxes

Drawing and colouring books

Maps and globes

Glazed tiles (basic, non-luxury variants)

Ready-mix concrete

Pre-fabricated buildings

Agricultural equipment like mechanical threshers

Packaged foods such as condensed milk, frozen vegetables (some variants)

Solar water heaters