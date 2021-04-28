People Reveal Their First Salaries In Nostalgia-Filled Twitter Thread

"What was your first stipend/salary in life," asked IFS Parveen Kaswan.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan's first salary was Rs 8,000 a month. It was the scholarship he received while attending the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, the IFS officer revealed in a tweet which has taken Twitter users on a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their first salary and first job. 

Mr Kaswan took to Twitter this morning to recall one of the "happiest moments" of his life - the time he was selected for a Masters programme at IISc. "On this day many years back. One of the happiest moment when I was selected for IISc masters with 8000 per month scholarship. First salary you can say," he wrote. 

Mr Kaswan then asked his Twitter followers to reveal their first stipend or salary - and the question sparked off a Twitter thread filled with nostalgia. "What was your first stipend/salary in life," asked Mr Kaswan.

Take a look at some of the responses his tweet has garnered:

For IAS Priyanka Shukla, it was Rs 2,000 per month during her MBBS internship - which is also the amount that Susanta Nanda earned when he joined the Indian Forest Services in 1989. 

The CEO of Whisper Media, Anwesh Bose, revealed that he started out by earning Rs 25 for each questionnaire he filled.

One Twitter user even shared a handwritten record of his first salary, received in 1992.

Take a look at some of the other responses:

Some Twitter users remembered how they treated themselves after getting their first salary

Others recalled the happiness they felt on receiving their first salary

Earlier this year, it was a viral trend that had Twitter users nostalgic, when pictures captioned "You had to be there" flooded the microblogging platform.

