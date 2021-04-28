People Reveal Their First Salaries In Nostalgia-Filled Twitter Thread

Twitter users reveal their first salaries in a viral thread.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan's first salary was Rs 8,000 a month. It was the scholarship he received while attending the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, the IFS officer revealed in a tweet which has taken Twitter users on a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their first salary and first job.

Mr Kaswan took to Twitter this morning to recall one of the "happiest moments" of his life - the time he was selected for a Masters programme at IISc. "On this day many years back. One of the happiest moment when I was selected for IISc masters with 8000 per month scholarship. First salary you can say," he wrote.

Mr Kaswan then asked his Twitter followers to reveal their first stipend or salary - and the question sparked off a Twitter thread filled with nostalgia. "What was your first stipend/salary in life," asked Mr Kaswan.

On this day many years back. One of the happiest moment when I was selected for IISc masters with 8000 per month scholarship. First salary you can say. What was your first stipend/salary in life. pic.twitter.com/IFUukzQZX9 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2021

Take a look at some of the responses his tweet has garnered:

For IAS Priyanka Shukla, it was Rs 2,000 per month during her MBBS internship - which is also the amount that Susanta Nanda earned when he joined the Indian Forest Services in 1989.

That's almost the salary when we joined IFS in 1989???????? — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 28, 2021

The CEO of Whisper Media, Anwesh Bose, revealed that he started out by earning Rs 25 for each questionnaire he filled.

Rs.25 per filled questionnaire — Anwesh Bose (@anweshbose) April 28, 2021

One Twitter user even shared a handwritten record of his first salary, received in 1992.

April 26, 1992 - 29 years ago. Got my first salary of Rs 6,662.99 from a software company in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/5opek2UfiM — avataram (@avataram) April 28, 2021

Take a look at some of the other responses:

4000 rs as a cashier in during grad days. First full time job 12k in 2009. 2021 5th organization 6 dights. God has been kind to me. — राहुल (@Bankwalah) April 28, 2021

First salary 10k

First stipend 25,000 in #NITK. ????. — Dr. BalaNarasimha Guniputi (@balaguniputi) April 28, 2021

Some Twitter users remembered how they treated themselves after getting their first salary

First stipend was Rs 10000 for a summer internship. I bought my first mobile phone with that. — Shelly (@QueSeraSera___x) April 28, 2021

Others recalled the happiness they felt on receiving their first salary

1250/- and the feelings after getting 1st salary was of the richest man on earth. — kamal chhikara (@kamalchhikara) April 28, 2021

4000 per month as a Maths Coaching Teacher. It's was like a 4 Million dollar to me????. — Rajiv Yadav (@eccentricrajiv) April 28, 2021

