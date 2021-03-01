'You Had To Be There': The Trend That's Making Twitter Nostalgic

"You had to be there": This Twitter trend has people sharing old pics.

Twitter users love challenges, whether it's taking part in fun trends or answering brainteasers that often go viral on the microblogging platform. So if you are wondering why Twitter is suddenly filled with posts from people reminiscing about the good old days, it's all thanks to a new trend. Over the last few days, pictures captioned "You had to be there" have flooded the microblogging platform. The trend involves people sharing pics that capture the zeitgeist of the Eighties and the Nineties, including scenes from blockbuster movies, TV shows, old gadgets, iconic products of the era and more.

Take a look at some of the best "You had to be there" tweets that are making netizens nostalgic:

you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/nbkZUVq7uV — Future's Protégé (@omairsamdani) February 28, 2021

you had to be there pic.twitter.com/4BrTl68t57 — acid fairy (@softgrrl666) February 28, 2021

You just had to be there pic.twitter.com/GnZV7ZIdxS — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) February 28, 2021

you had to be there pic.twitter.com/8tJiTJdgTB — Riyaad, (@RiyaadRajah) February 26, 2021

The trend encapsulated everything from popular Bollywood movies to kids' shows, history-making incidents to favourite snacks and more.

You just had to be there pic.twitter.com/Gudn2jSpOe — Aaniya (@AaniyaSherwani) March 1, 2021

You just had to be there.. pic.twitter.com/XOSDklw2Le — OM (@Hotvanadium) March 1, 2021

you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/pdYc7KI6rM — prarth (@prarthna_iyer) February 28, 2021

This is not the first time that a nostalgia-inducing post has captured the attention of social media users. Three years ago, Uber Eats released an ad that immediately struck a chord with people who grew up in India in the '90s.

How many of these posts did you find relatable? Let us know using the comments section.