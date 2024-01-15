Peak Bengaluru Moment: Man Spots Trucks With Walk-In Apparel Shop, Internet Stunned

The truck resembles a high-end fashion showroom but with wheels.

Known as the 'Startup Capital of India,' Bengaluru never fails to impress. The city is known for its bold spirit and its consistent generation of innovations that often defy the ordinary. In yet another instance of a "Peak Bengaluru" moment, a man spotted a truck that looked like a mobile walk-in apparel showroom.

The image posted on X by user Pakchikpak Raja Babu shows a black truck with clothes elegantly displayed inside, visible through the reflective surface. Well, it resembles a high-end fashion showroom but with wheels.

Along with the picture, the caption reads, "In another episode of "WTF Bangalore," spotted this truck while going to the mandir with my wife."

See the post here:

In another episode of "WTF Bangalore," spotted this truck while going to the mandir with my wife. pic.twitter.com/pUpCQuiczk — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 15, 2024

The post soon went viral and it left the internet stunned. A user wrote, "This is not what I meant when I thought about 'Mobile showroom.'"

Another user wrote, "I think it's nice that a person is trying to do what showrooms do in big malls. I have no problem with a middle-class guy trying to make ends meet, even if it's not entirely usual, as long as it's not unethical at least."

"Food truck suna tha par didn't see this coming (I've heard of food trucks, but this is a curveball I didn't see coming)."

In another instance of Peak Bengaluru moment a delivery agent in the city was seen dressed in Swiggy's signature orange T-shirt and carrying a Zomato delivery bag. However, that's not it.

The helmet that he wore while driving his two-wheeler sported the logo of Porter, a logistics services startup. "This is why I love Bengaluru!! This is my peak Bengaluru moment. The holy grail for Startups," wrote X user Manju while sharing the image of a delivery person.