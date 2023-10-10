Peak Bengaluru Moment: House Listing Offering Space For Just A Bed For Rs 12,000 Baffles Internet

The owner demanded Rs 12,000 for a cramped space

Internet is flooded with incidents of 'peak Bengaluru moments where landlords put forward bizarre conditions for tenants before renting accommodations. In the latest case, a listing on No Broker baffled the internet where the owner demanded Rs 12,000 for a cramped space that could fit just a single bed.

Posted on Reddit by @saiyaa, the user expressed their dissatisfaction. The picture showed a room where a single bed barely squeezed in. And well, the caption summed up the sentiment, "A room for bed is a bedroom. WTF Bangalore. What the hell? Why? 12k for this shit, and there'll be some dumbfuck who'd actually pay."

See the post here:

The post has left Reddit users in stitches. While a section of users were appalled, others questioned its authenticity.

A user joked, "This is a toilet converted into a bedroom."

Another pointed out, "Hostels are far better than this and many charge around 5-7k and offer other amenities."

A third user wrote on Reddit, "A luxurious 1RK with a state-of-the-art air vent to vent your feelings and unwind after a long day of work."

Some users offered a different perspective. A user wrote, "This just looks like a poorly designed apartment, but nowhere near an issue like OP is trying to make it out to be."

Another user commented, "If it is fully furnished like that and the rent and deposit are as stated (which is never going to be the case) then this is a normal deal tbh, considering Mahadevpura is one of the more expensive localities."

However, the listing on the No Broker app shows that the flat also offers a cooking area with a gas stove, along with small cupboards and a bathroom.

