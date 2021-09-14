Paytm CEO Tweeted About His 7-Hour Zoom Call And The Reactions Were Pure Gold

"Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call [sic]," wrote Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted about a Zoom call that went on for over 7 hours.

Running an organisation of over 13,000 employees can't be easy, so it's not surprising that Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma often finds himself attending long work meetings. But recently, even he was surprised by the length of a Zoom call that went on for almost the entire duration of a typical work day. In the time that it took Mr Sharma to wrap up that one call, you can fly from Delhi to Dubai - and back. It was, in his own words, "probably the longest Zoom call" that ran for a staggering seven hours and 45 minutes. 

His tweet has racked up nearly 3,500 'likes' and a ton of amused comments. 

Many Twitter users were unimpressed - remembering the time they used to spend hours talking to their crushes on the phone.

In this amount of time you can finish an entire semester in online classes, another quipped

Or watch Sholay as well as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - both films that ran for over three hours

Some were worried about the person noting down the minutes of the meeting

Zoom call? More like a "Zoom Marathon"

But there were also those who took issue with Mr Sharma glorifying long working hours

And many also wondered if the call was in connection to Paytm's upcoming IPO 

According to Bloomberg, Paytm, the country's leader in digital payments, has filed its preliminary offering documents, aiming to raise as much as 166 billion rupees ($2.2 billion). If it reaches that level, the IPO would be the country's largest debut ever. 

