Paytm CEO Tweeted About His 7-Hour Zoom Call And The Reactions Were Pure Gold

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted about a Zoom call that went on for over 7 hours.

Running an organisation of over 13,000 employees can't be easy, so it's not surprising that Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma often finds himself attending long work meetings. But recently, even he was surprised by the length of a Zoom call that went on for almost the entire duration of a typical work day. In the time that it took Mr Sharma to wrap up that one call, you can fly from Delhi to Dubai - and back. It was, in his own words, "probably the longest Zoom call" that ran for a staggering seven hours and 45 minutes.

"Just finished my probably, the longest Zoom call [sic]," he wrote on Twitter Monday, revealing the duration of the call to be "7 hours 45 minutes."

7 hours 45 mins. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 13, 2021

His tweet has racked up nearly 3,500 'likes' and a ton of amused comments.

Many Twitter users were unimpressed - remembering the time they used to spend hours talking to their crushes on the phone.

With whom ? Still you didn't break my record. I used to talk to my gf 10 hours continuously. — क्रिप्टो मुद्रा ⚡ (@kriptomudra) September 13, 2021

Sounds like the honeymoon stage in dating???? — Nicole Shea (@Niccishea) September 13, 2021

In this amount of time you can finish an entire semester in online classes, another quipped

Itne mein toh online classes semester ke ho jaate sir @vijayshekhar ,???????? https://t.co/OVwgGDNu6l — Touhid Zaeeb (@paradoxicalnama) September 13, 2021

Or watch Sholay as well as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - both films that ran for over three hours

Sholay + kabhi khushi kabhi gham ? ???? https://t.co/l8997U7jWk — Gaijin (@gaijinSpeaks) September 13, 2021

Some were worried about the person noting down the minutes of the meeting

Ok. Worried about the person who need to take meeting notes and share today by end of the day ???????????? — Yogesh Jain (@cayogesh_jain) September 13, 2021

Zoom call? More like a "Zoom Marathon"

You can actually term it as a Zoom Marathon ????‍♂️rather than a Call ☎️ https://t.co/cZf7BIhuLI — Hiren Mehta (@hirenonline) September 13, 2021

But there were also those who took issue with Mr Sharma glorifying long working hours

Not to be proud of - I hope it was well organised and you would have saved few hours at least. #Whatnottodo#Onlinehttps://t.co/WfEktYhg4V — kaps (@jsrFundose) September 14, 2021

Let's romanticise it! Wohooo! Who's going to break this record? Please tweet about it, don't forget to share it on LinkedIn too! And yes, put it on your resume! #zoomchallengehttps://t.co/3R5JtzilkJ — Adit Gupta (@aditgupta) September 13, 2021

Nothing to be proud here. Such culture is toxic. https://t.co/2fHzAqoPbI — Anurag Bhagat (@THEbigfatpanda8) September 13, 2021

And many also wondered if the call was in connection to Paytm's upcoming IPO

Preparing for IPO? — Sugandh Rakha (@sugandh) September 13, 2021

According to Bloomberg, Paytm, the country's leader in digital payments, has filed its preliminary offering documents, aiming to raise as much as 166 billion rupees ($2.2 billion). If it reaches that level, the IPO would be the country's largest debut ever.