Paul Rudd Sends Heartwarming Letter And A Gift To 12-Year-Old Boy Who Was Bullied In School

Paul Rudd has also Facetimed the boy and they've texted too.

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd recently reached out to 12-year-old boy Brody Ridder after hearing that he had been bullied in school and that kids had refused to sign his yearbook. Taking to Facebook, Cassandra Cooper, the mother of the seventh-grader, revealed that Mr Rudd sent Brody a letter, along with a signed Ant-Man helmet.

"It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish," Mr Rudd wrote in the letter.

Ms Cassandra also shared pictures of the signed gift, a life-size replica of Ant-Man. On the helmet, the actor wrote, “To my good friend Brody for when he takes on the world.”

She then posted her son and Paul Rudd's Facetime call on Facebook, saying, “Something AMAZING happened today!!!! Brody got to talk to Paul Rudd! ANT-MAN!!!! Like this this real life?! Pinch me now! Brody was so excited! I wanted to share a clip of their call!”

Watch the video below:

According to People , Ms Cassandra had first posted about the yearbook incident in late May, after picking up her son at school one day. Back then she revealed that only two teachers and a total of two students wrote in his yearbook despite brody asking all kinds of kids to sign it.

Then she told Washington Post that her son had also been bullied. She said that there were kids who had “pushed” Brody and called him names. “Brody has been through a lot,” she added.

Since then, the boy's story has touched thousands of others too. A school in the United States banded together to sign Brody's yearbook. The Broadway cast of ‘Dear Evan Hansen' also invited Brody to New York City to catch the show and requested that he bring his yearbook so they could sign it.