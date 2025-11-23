Passengers Rejoice As Band Turns Train Coach Into A Mini Concert

Travelling by train is usually about passing time, looking out the window, or chatting with fellow passengers. But for one group of travellers, a normal train journey turned into an unexpected musical moment. A video shared by the Indian band Stone Keys shows how a train coach became a lively concert during their trip from Ahmedabad to Lucknow. The clip has now gone viral, gathering over 18 million views on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Stone Keys described in the caption how a typical journey suddenly turned into a mini concert. They said that during the journey from Ahmedabad to Lucknow, a joyful atmosphere developed on the train without any preparation.

The caption of the post read, "On the way from Ahmedabad to Lucknow, and yes we ended up creating a whole vibe in the train."

Watch Video Here:

The clip showed several passengers taking out their phones to record the live jam session. Some even joined the band as they performed the popular song "Inteah Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki" from the 1984 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Sharaabi."

Social Media Reaction

The video received an overwhelming response on social media, where people praised the train compartment's transformation into a mini concert. Amazon Music India also jokingly commented that they were also arriving at the next station.

One user commented, "Passenger are vibing."

Another user noted, "His voice is so elegant as Virat's cover drive."