Passenger Wears 2.5 Kg Of Clothes To Avoid Paying Excess Baggage Fee

Gel Rodriguez wore 2.5 kgs of clothes to reduce her suitcase's weight.

One airline passenger recently went to extreme lengths to avoid paying a fee for extra baggage - she wore many of the clothes she had packed to bring down her suitcase's weight.

Gel Rodriguez of Philippines explained her Facebook post on October 2 that airline staff informed her that her carry-on luggage exceeded the maximum weight of 7 kilograms. It weight 9.5 kilograms.

Ms Rodriguez refused to pay the excess baggage fee. Instead, she used a trick that has been used successfully by many before her and it worked like a charm. Ms Rodriguez wore about 2.5 kilograms of clothes to bring down her bag's weight to only 6.5 kgs.

She also shared a hilarious photo on Facebook which shows her wearing around five pairs of pants and multiple T-shirts and jackets.

"From 9kg to 6.5kg baggage #ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted," she wrote.

The pic has gone viral with over 20,000 'shares' and over 33,000 reactions.

"I didn't want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only 2 kilograms," Ms Rodriguez told Vice. "If I had known it would go viral, I would have posed better," she joked.

Would she do it again? Probably not.

"It was really hot. I don't recommend other people do it," Ms Rodriguez told Vice.

In a similar incident in July this year, a man from Scotland put on 15 shirts to avoid paying excess baggage fee at an airport.

