Parle-G Joins 'Sacred Games' Meme Fest. Netflix And Swiggy Respond

Bunty's dialogue from 'Sacred Games' has inspired a hilarious conversation on Twitter.

Since the second season of Sacred Games was released one week ago, people haven't been able to stop talking about it. The hit Netflix crime thriller, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, has created waves online as people make memes, crack jokes and trade theories around it. Of the many memorable memes it gave rise to, one of the most popular ones was based on a scene starring Jatin Sarna aka Bunty. In the scene, Bunty, talking to Ganesh Gaitonde over the phone, says: "Yaha Parle-G khaana pad raha hai kaali chai mein dubokar (We've been reduced to eating Parle-G with black tea)."

The hilarious line led to a number of "month-end" memes on Twitter, and Parle-G itself took note of it. On Tuesday, Parle-G - one of India's best-selling biscuit brands - took to the microblogging site to share a post referring to Bunty's dialogue and his subsequent rise through the show (he goes on to become a producer and lyricist in Sacred Games 2).

"Parle-G is proud to be part of every artist's initial struggle," they wrote.

Netflix India quoted their hilarious post and responded with an equally funny tweet:

Season 1:

0 mentions of Parle-G.

0 hit songs written by Bunty.



Season 2:

1 mention of Parle-G.

Bunty becomes a world-famous producer, casino owner and lyricist.



Coincidence? We think not. https://t.co/VJKyOBu8Bt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

And very soon after that, food delivery platform Swiggy offered to send along some chai to go with the biscuits - an offer that Netflix took them up on

It's the end of the month. Please send Kaali chai. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2019

The hilarious conversation has amused Twitter users:

You planned it, I KNOW YOU PLANNED IT — definitely HUMAN (@NOT_A__FISH) August 21, 2019

Aren't you just the best social media team?? !! ❤️❤️❤️ — Neha Keswani (@Retweet_button_) August 21, 2019

Take a look at some other Sacred Games season 2 memes that have taken over social media.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.