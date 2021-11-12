Paris Hilton Gets Married To Carter Reum In Star-Studded Ceremony

Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum in Los Angeles' Bel Air.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are married! The couple said "I do" on Thursday, November 11, in Los Angeles (local time). Sharing the first photo from the star-studded wedding on Instagram, Paris Hilton wrote: "My forever begins today". According to E! Online, Paris and Carter wed at her late grandfather Barron's Bel Air estate after getting engaged in February.

For her special day, the socialite and actress wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown with floral motifs. It was likely one of the many outfit changes that occurred during the wedding celebration. Paris had earlier revealed on The Tonight Show that there would be "lots" of outfit changes during the three-day celebration. "Lots of dresses. Probably 10. I love outfit changes," she had said.

Paris Hilton documented her wedding for a series on Peacock TV.

The 40-year-old hotel heiress invited the who's who of Hollywood to celebrate with her. The guest list reportedly included Emma Roberts, Evan Ross, Kim Kardashian and Bebe Rexha. Also in attendance was Real Housewives star and Paris Hilton's aunt, Kyle Richards Umansky.

Paris Hilton's bridesmaids were Halle Hammond, Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff (who is the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), aunt Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah.

Carter Reum proposed to Paris with a custom Jean Dousset diamond ring in February.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," Paris added.