Parents Sue 30-Year-Old Son. They Want Him To Leave Home, He Refuses

A desperate couple's unsuccessful attempts to get their 30-year-old son to move out of their home resulted in the parents taking some extreme steps - they sued him.New Yorkers Christina and Mark Rotondo filed a lawsuit against their son Michael Rotondo after he failed to respond to five eviction letters sent by them, New York Post quotes documents from Onondaga County Supreme Court.The drama began in February when the couple sent the first eviction letter to their son, who has been living with them rent-free for eight years after losing his job."We have decided that you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return," Syracuse.com quotes from the first eviction letter sent on February 2.When the son didn't acknowledge the letter, the parents sent another notice 11 days later."You are hereby evicted... a legal enforcement procedure will be instituted immediately if you do not leave by 15 March 2018," read the second notice sent on 13th February.In the third notice dated 18th February, the Rotondos even offered their unemployed son a sum of $1,100 to vacate the house along with advice about finding a job. "There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you. Get one - you have to work!" they wrote.The couple sent two more letters to their son in March but he refused to go. With no option left, the fed-up couple finally turned to the court for help. On May 7, the man's mother filed an official eviction petition against her son.In court documents, the son, who is representing himself, said that his parents are legally required to give him six months' to leave the house, reported New York Post.He also said he's "never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises." During the course of the short legal case, Michael Rotondo continued staying with his parents in their house. He told New York Post , it was "awkward".On Tuesday, the judge ordered the junior Rotondo to move out of his parents' house, reported WABC . He called the ruling "outrageous".