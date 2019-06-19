Pandas Beat The Heat Playing With Giant Ice Cubes. Watch Adorable Video

A video of a panda playing with ice has delighted netizens.

With temperatures soaring in China, staff members of the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding have come up with a wonderful way to keep their giant pandas happy. As a definite plus point, their method of beating the heat has also led to some adorably goofy panda videos.

Giant pandas, with their thick fur, find it difficult to be in temperatures higher than 28 degrees Celsius. To help them cope with the rising temperatures in Chengdu, staff members have hung up huge ice cubes in their air conditioned enclosures.

The result? Adorable videos of pandas playing with ice cubes!

Take a look at this delightful video of one such panda playing with ice cubes in its enclosure:

According to CGTN, the move to string up ice cubes has charmed a lot of visitors to the research base. This, however, is not the first time that the Chengdu Research Base has delighted its pandas with ice cubes. Last year too, pictures of pandas playing with giant ice cubes went viral on social media:

