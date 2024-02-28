Pakistan Singer Slaps Comedian Over 'Honeymoon' Question On Live Show

The singer stormed out of the studio and said she would never appear on the show again.

Famous Pakistani singer Shazia Manzoor slapped comedian Sherry Nanha following a heated exchange on the live show. The singer appeared on "Public Demand" as a guest, and soon lost her cool after the comedian asked her a question about "honeymoon".

The video of the incident is going viral on the internet. In the video, Mr Nanha jokingly asked, "After we get married, Shazia, I will immediately take you to Monte Carlo for our honeymoon. Could you let me know which class you want to attend?," Manzoor became enraged and the unexpected altercation ensued.

The singer struck the comedian multiple times and referred to him as a "third-class" individual.

"Last time I portrayed my act as a prank and covered it up but this time I am serious, Is this how you talk with the ladies? you are saying 'Honey Moon'. This is how you talk to women?"

Host Mohsin Abbas Haider intervened and sternly reminded Nanha to stick to the script and avoid improvisation to prevent such incidents

Slap kalesh b/w Pakistani Singer Shazia Manjoor and Co-Host of show over making joke on 'Honeymoon' with a Woman

pic.twitter.com/6fehVrq7NS — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 27, 2024

The singer stormed out of the studio and said she would never appear on the show again.

The video has sparked speculation regarding the incident's authenticity, prompting some to question whether it was scripted.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Probably, that has been produced or adapted for the stage and contrived for a desired impression! speculated one observer. "It turned out to be a prank in the end."

Another user commented, "Naah it's Scripted."

"It turned out to be a prank in the end," the third user wrote.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

Meanwhile, Mrs Manzoor had earlier played a practical joke on the hosts of the same program, Mohsin Abbas Haider.