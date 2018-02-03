'Padmaavat': Ranveer Singh's Khalibali Meets Gangnam Style. Result? Awesome

The video, posted on January 31, replaces the song Khalibali with an extremely famous song almost everyone has danced to at some point. The video shows Alauddin Khilji dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style. The result is quite impressive especially since the song's choreography matches the beats of Gangnam Style perfectly.
We're quite sure you'll love this one. Take a look:
Since being posted, the mashup has collected almost six million views, some 1.2 lakh reactions and over one lakh shares.
This isn't the first "Padmaavat" song to get such a makeover. Earlier, the film's first track to be released, Ghoomar, also got turned into a mashup. In that special version, Deepika Padukone was replaced by singing sensation Shakira and pop queen Beyonce from their 2007 hit Beautiful Liar.
