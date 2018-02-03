"Padmaavat": Ranveer Singh's Khalibali Meets Gangnam Style. Result? Awesome The "Padmaavat" song's choreography matches the beats of Gangnam Style perfectly

66 Shares EMAIL PRINT The video shows Padmaavat's Alauddin Khilji dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style.



The video, posted on January 31, replaces the song Khalibali with an extremely famous song almost everyone has danced to at some point. The video shows Alauddin Khilji dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style. The result is quite impressive especially since the song's choreography matches the beats of Gangnam Style perfectly.



We're quite sure you'll love this one. Take a look:





Since being posted, the mashup has collected almost six million views, some 1.2 lakh reactions and over one lakh shares.



"Not seen the actual movie or the song for that matter but this fits so strangely well," says one Facebook user about the video. "This made me far happier than it should have," says another.



This isn't the first "Padmaavat" song to get such a makeover. Earlier, the film's first track to be released,



Click for more





Among the many things that are currently holding social media's attention, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer "Padmaavat" tops the list. So it comes as no surprise that someone on the Internet thought it worth their while to give one of the film's songs a peppy makeover. Chances are you have seen - more than once - Khalibali, Ranveer Singh's victory anthem from the film. While the original may have left you in awe, this version of the track will make you laugh out loud.The video, posted on January 31, replaces the song Khalibali with an extremely famous song almost everyone has danced to at some point. The video shows Alauddin Khilji dancing to Psy's Gangnam Style. The result is quite impressive especially since the song's choreography matches the beats of Gangnam Style perfectly.We're quite sure you'll love this one. Take a look:Since being posted, the mashup has collected almost six million views, some 1.2 lakh reactions and over one lakh shares. "Not seen the actual movie or the song for that matter but this fits so strangely well," says one Facebook user about the video. "This made me far happier than it should have," says another.This isn't the first "Padmaavat" song to get such a makeover. Earlier, the film's first track to be released, Ghoomar, also got turned into a mashup . In that special version, Deepika Padukone was replaced by singing sensation Shakira and pop queen Beyonce from their 2007 hit Beautiful Liar.Click for more trending news