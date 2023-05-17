'Own Fan To Cool Off': Amitabh Bachchan Posts Hilarious Video

The man is seen swinging his tuft of hair at the back of his head.

Hindi film legend and superstar actor Amitabh Bachchan keeps posting interesting content on social media regularly. Today, he posted a video of a man swinging his long tuft of hair at the back of his head while walking on the road.

In the video's caption, Mr. Bacchan made a connection between it and the hot summer weather.

"... in the heat of the day, he carries his own fan to cool off," he wrote.

The video has already gotten nearly 3 million views and has accumulated over 3 lakh views within 1 hour of its posting. His followers left interesting remarks in the comment section.

"Sir, this is a God-gifted way to keep yourself cool in the summer... Everyone has this talent; we just need to wake it up. You agree...?" commented a user.

"Amazing ! Pray he doesn't take off," wrote another user.

"Great observation, Bacchan Sahab," commented a third user.

Mr Bacchan's social media posts always gain the good attention of social media users and his fans and followers.

Two days ago, Mr Bachchan created waves on social media for posting a photo of himself riding pillion on a stranger's motorcycle to reach his shooting location. The legendary star said that the man dropped him off at the location on time, saving time during peak Mumbai traffic.

Amitabh Bachchan recently resumed work after recovering from an injury during the shoot on the sets of his upcoming film 'Project K'.

Nag Ashwin's film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.