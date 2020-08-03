Over A Million Views For This Man's Hilarious 'Jugalbandi' With His Dog

1.6 million views for Zoe singing with her owner.

Got the Monday blues? There's no better cure for them than this hilarious video of a man singing with his talented dog. On Thursday, Mumbai-based comedian and writer Rohit Nair shared a 49-second video that shows his dog, Zoe, joining him as he sings. The musically-inclined dog has won the Internet's heart - and their 'jugalbandi' has become a viral hit with over 1.6 million views.

The video shows Zoe matching her owner's tunes as he sings, much to the amusement of viewers. Their performance, which the comedian has christened "Raag bhaokaar", is sure to bring a smile to your face too.

"Raag bhaokaar. Featuring Zoe," wrote Mr Nair while sharing the video. Watch it below:

Since being posted on Facebook, the hilarious clip has gone viral with a whopping 1.6 million views and 28,000 'reactions'. It has also garnered thousands of amused comments, with many praising Zoe's performance.

"Omg really funny," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Superb," a Facebook user remarked, while another said: "Lovely".

This is not the first time that Mr Nair and Zoe have wowed viewers with their duets. Earlier this year, another video of theirs had amused many.

