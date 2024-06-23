Dehradun Sizzles Over 40 Degree Celsius, Hundreds Turn Up To Save Trees

"It's crucial for people to be aware. Plant trees and oppose deforestation," an individual said.

In the name of infrastructural developments, thousands of trees are being felled daily, exacerbating global warming and prompting calls for sustainable development. The homeless are the worst affected, facing the brunt of scorching heatwaves that have claimed hundreds of lives in many cities nationwide.

In Dehradun, scores of people took to the streets to voice their concern and advocate for saving trees. Environmentalist Trilochan Bhatt shared a video on his social media platform X, showing the gathering of people. Since being shared, the video has amassed around 98,000 views, drawing attention to the pressing issue.

"Good. Locals must protest; otherwise, the government won't change its policies. The government believes locals only desire taller buildings and wider roads to secure votes," remarked one social media user.

"When people gather for the betterment of nature, it always brings a sense of peace," added another.

"It's crucial for people to be aware. Plant trees and oppose deforestation," wrote a third.

"Forests, trees, and rivers are integral to our identity. Development should not mean indiscriminate tree-cutting; we advocate for sustainable progress," emphasized a fourth.

This June, Dehradun saw temperatures surpassing the 40 degrees Celsius mark, marking the highest June temperatures in a decade. The last time temperatures soared this high was on June 2, 2012, when the mercury touched 42.1 degrees Celsius, according to regional meteorological center data.

Apart from Dehradun, other parts of Uttarakhand are also facing severe heatwave conditions.