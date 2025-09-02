OpenAI Hiring Content Strategist For Rs 3.4 Crore, Social Media Sees The Irony

OpenAI has announced hiring for a 'Content Strategist' role at its San Francisco, US office, which has caught the internet's attention. The company responsible for creating ChatGPT, one of the world's most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, is offering a salary between Rs 2.72 crore ($310,000)-Rs 3.45 crore ($393,000) as well as equity for the role, but social media users cannot help but see the irony in the job listing.

"We're looking for a Content Strategist to define and execute the content strategy for ChatGPT.com. This role is critical in creating high-impact content that drives awareness, top-of-funnel traffic, and product adoption," reads the job description.

"You'll shape how our brand sounds to the world, set the voice and tone guidelines, and roll up your sleeves to write, edit, and publish content that resonates with a global audience of both businesses and consumers."

Users pointed out that OpenAI was still hiring humans for creating and devising its content strategy when other organisations were phasing them out for AI.

"OpenAI is hiring a Content Strategist with a salary of $393K/year. If the very company that builds the world's most advanced AI still invests in humans for content, maybe it's time to rethink this assumption that AI can do everything and writers are easily replaceable!" said one user, adding: "So the next time someone says 'AI will take care of content", just point them to this job listing."

Another stated: "SEO is dead, content marketing is a waste of time. Meanwhile, the biggest disruptor of the decade is hiring a content strategist for $300k to $400k."

"A decent sign that AGI isn't quite here yet is OpenAI offering $400k for a Content Strategist," a third commented.

AI and humans

Others noted that while the job listing might be shared as proof that AI can't create content, it actually underscores how AI and humans can collaborate to produce content at scale quickly.

"If you have the three things (knowledge, skills, experience) then you can use AI to create content faster than ever before. Tiny teams can produce huge volumes of original, thought-provoking content at scale. It's always been the combination of human intelligence + AI that wins," said a user.

Notably, as per the job requirement, the hired content strategist would have to "create, write, and edit high-quality content from landing pages to guides to campaigns". OpenAI is seeking individuals who have six to over 10 years of experience in content strategy, copywriting, or growth marketing at a high-growth company or prominent brand.