OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Renames Himself Ram Altman On X Amid Backlash Over Memory Comments

Sam Altman has changed his name to Ram Altman on X (formerly Twitter) after facing intense backlash for his recent comments over computer memory. The OpenAI CEO changed his name at the suggestion of a user under one of his posts, where he was being trolled for previously suggesting that having dedicated DRAM inside personal computers is a "quite terrible" allocation of the world's limited memory supply.

Amid the backlash, Altman suggested that people should not cede control of the future to superintelligence, adding that such a requirement would ultimatelyt constrain AI progress.

"People should always be in control of the future. OpenAI is against the notion that it would be acceptable for people to be relegated to a role of doing things that 'AI systems think makes sense to reward in humans,'" said Altman.

Under his post, one of the users suggested: "Can you rename your X to Ram Altman," to which Altman replied: "Ok yeah."

In a follow-up comment, Altman said he was changing the name as his comments had been 'taken out of context' and that he wanted the world to have "tons of memory".

"But only because, I actually do want the world to have tons of memory and people to put as much as they want in their computers, and it is fucking annoying that this was taken out of context. I have been arguing for the world to ramp up memory production for a long time."

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Altman On RAM

Altman made the bizarre comment in an interview with YouTuber Cheeky Pint. The OpenAI chief was talking about the global compute supply problems facing the AI industry right now. He pushed back against the idea of running open-source AI models locally at home. He stated that from a global resource standpoint, it is highly inefficient for everyday users to have a bunch of RAM sitting in their own machines, only being utilised five per cent of the time.

"From a global allocation perspective, actually, it's quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used five percent of the time," said Altman.

"You want maximum utilisation in the cloud if you're trying to deal with this very supply-constrained environment. And somehow everyone's, many people's, intuition is the opposite of that."

OpenAI's primary business is in closed-source models that run in data centres. Altman and other tech leaders fear that people running local AI would mean less subscription money for models like GPT-6 Luna. His comments indicated that the company would prefer more RAM heading to OpenAI's data centres rather than home computers.