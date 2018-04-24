On Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday, A Masterstroke Tweet From Mumbai Police

Early this morning, Mumbai Police tweeted: "The Little Master set great records wearing a helmet! How about simply following his footsteps?"
Along with their tweet, Mumbai Police posted a small collage of pictures of Sachin Tendulkar. In all three pictures, the cricketing legend is seen either wearing or holding his helmet. On the pictures, Mumbai Police wrote, "Being worn by the God of Cricket since 1989."
A great way to highlight the message of road safety while greeting Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday, isn't it?
The Little Master set great records wearing a helmet! How about simply following his footsteps? #HappyBirthdaySachin@sachin_rtpic.twitter.com/16pGCXLOeY— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2018
Mumbai Police's "mauke pe chauka" was appreciated by Twitterati, who praised their social media team's consistently witty messages.
"Mumbai Police your social media team deserve a Padma Bhushan for such classic messages for public interest," wrote one person. "Your tweets are getting better day by day excellent way of communicating the most important safety message," tweeted another.
Sachin Tendulkar previously tweeted a video of himself telling fans to put on their helmets. Bikers had driven up to him in traffic and were seen taking selfies with him. "Make me a promise, next time you will wear helmets," he told them on camera.
Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017
Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of himself wearing a seat belt in a bid to promote road safety and lead by example. The tweet got a seal of approval from Mumbai Police, who called it his "best shot ever."
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! Thanks for the cricket and thanks for doing your bit to promote road safety.
