On Elon Musk's 50th Birthday, A Major Throwback From Mom Maye Musk

Maye Musk shared a throwback photo featuring Elon Musk as a baby.

Elon Musk's mother brought in his 50th birthday with a major throwback picture. Maye Musk took to social media this morning to wish her eldest son a happy birthday with an old picture and a sweet message. The throwback photograph shows the Tesla and SpaceX CEO as a baby, swaddled in a blanket and being cradled by his mother.

"Happy birthday @elonmusk," wrote Ms Musk, a Canadian author and model, on Twitter while sharing the picture. "Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love," she added. Ms Musk also noted that the hashtag #HappyBirthdayElonMusk had begun trending on social media.

Take a look at her birthday post below:

Happy birthday ⁦@elonmusk⁩ ???????? Thank you for this wonderful day 50 years ago. You have brought me great joy. Lots of love ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyBirthdayElonMusk now trending ???????? pic.twitter.com/xro3QwQD1z — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) June 28, 2021

The picture has racked up over 17,000 'likes' and hundreds of comments from people wishing the Tesla chief on his birthday.

For his part, Elon Musk responded to the message with a simple heart emoji.

❤️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2021

Maye Musk often treats fans and followers to throwback pictures of her family. Only last week, she had shared a picture of Elon and his brother Kimbal Musk as teenagers.

And earlier this month, as #WeLoveYouElon trended on social media, she delighted fans by sharing a pic of Elon Musk as a toddler, grinning widely for the camera.

For his birthday last year, she had similarly shared a throwback picture of Elon Musk as a toddler, smiling at his fourth birthday cake.

Elon Musk was born to Errol and Maye Musk in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971. He went on to attend the Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and the University of Pennsylvania. Mr Musk was accepted to Stanford's PhD programme but dropped out after two days. After being rejected for a role at Netscape, he started Zip2, the web software company that would go on to make him a millionaire.

Mr Musk is today counted among the world's richest with an estimated net worth of over $165 billion.