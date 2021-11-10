On CCTV, Motorcycle Crashes Into Clothing Store In Telangana

Footage that has been widely shared on social media shows the moment an out-of-control motorcycle crashed into a clothing store in Telangana on Monday night. Customers were seen scrambling to get out of the way as the vehicle barreled towards them before eventually crashing to a halt - but not before its rider was catapulted over the counter.

The hair-raising CCTV footage opens with a group of four people chatting inside the store. A moment later, the out-of-control Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle enters the shop at high speed, making its way straight towards the group. Luckily, the four people managed to get out of the vehicle's way in the nick of time. The bike rider, however, was thrown over the counter by the force of the impact. He was seen getting flung over the counter but managed to get up right afterwards, miraculously having avoided any serious injuries.

The customers, although alarmed, also escaped without any injuries.

The incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Monday night at Raavichettu Bazaar in Telangana's Khammam district.

Audio on the CCTV camera footage suggests the accident was caused by failure of the motorcycle's brakes. The man who was flung off the bike is asked what happened and he apologetically says the brakes had failed. Police have seized the vehicle and an investigation has been launched into the incident.