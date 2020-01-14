On Camera, Tourists Rush To Escape Avalanche On Himachal Road

A video shows an avalanche on a road in Himachal Pradesh.

A video that is being widely shared online captures the chilling scene of an avalanche. The dramatic video shows an avalanche sliding down a road in Himachal Pradesh as tourists rush to safety.

The video was shot at Tinku Nallah near Pooh, Himachal Pradesh. It first appeared online in early January, and was posted to Twitter by IRS officer Naveed Trumboo on Monday.

The video begins by showing a huge chunk of snow moving down a road. A few tourists, who were recording the scene on their phones, begin to run as the avalanche continues. "Go back, go back," one man can be heard shouting repeatedly in the video, as some of the tourists climb back into their cars and others continue to film.

"Ever seen the force of a moving glacier in real-time?" asked Mr Trumboo while sharing the chilling video. "#ClimateChange is not a distant reality," he added.

The video has been viewed over 76,000 times since it was shared online. It has also collected a ton of comments, some from people disputing Mr Trumboo's claim that the video features a glacier.

"Glaciers are huge and move at a very slow rate...This is not a glacier," wrote one person.

"This is part of an avalanche," said another.

A number of people also criticised the tourists filming the avalanche from so close.

On Saturday, following heavy and widespread snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority (SDMA) issued an avalanche warning for several areas.

Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba districts till 5 pm on January 12, an SDMA official said.