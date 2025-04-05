On Camera, Man Calmly Pets Giant Cobra, Leaves Viewers Shocked

It's an interaction you don't see very often, and when you do, it doesn't always go this way. A man sitting in front of a giant cobra and treating it like a friend. A video capable of sending chills down anyone's spine is making waves on social media.

Posted to Instagram, the clip starts with the man, in a yellow T-shirt and a pair of blue jeans, sitting on his haunches. He faces a cobra - its mouth wide open. The man, focussed, touches the head of the serpent, which reacts but not aggressively.

The reptile, circumspect, raises its hood. The man remains composed and continues to interact with it. Once the cobra appears calm, the man gently touches his forehead to its head. The next moment looked like the two transferred some positive energy to each other before the man calmly pulled away.



The 15-second video stunned the social media users.



One user commented, "Cobra accepts only pure souls frequency."



Another wrote, "If you stay calm in front of a cobra, it will stay calm too! Snakes only attack in self-defence or being threatened."



A third user wrote, "Jokes apart, this guy has a very strong and positive aura, spiritually awakened soul."



"I don't know what to say. The guy is too calm to be a friend of a Cobra. This auro gotta be positive on a pro max level," commented another.



Earlier, a man was seen casually bathing his pet snake in his bathroom. The video showed the man pouring water over the cobra with a mug. The man even held the head of the poisonous snake and cleaned its body.