On April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police Do "Something Wise," Donate Blood

Offbeat | | Updated: April 01, 2018 16:48 IST
Cops at Sakinaka in Mumbai donated blood today.

April Fools' Day is celebrated every year on the first of April. It's a day when many play practical jokes on friends and family. However, this April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police did something different - they donated blood.

In a tweet posted just half an hour ago on Mumbai Police's official Twitter account, they spoke about how officers at the Sakinaka police station donated blood today.

"Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBlood," they wrote.
 
In just thirty minutes, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Many have also commented praising the cops and their good deed.
 
To further mark the occasion of April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police posted a stern warning to all criminals. See it below:
 

 

