On April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police Do 'Something Wise,' Donate Blood

Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBloodpic.twitter.com/AIXq6Mj6Ot - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2018

This day Fools people. But our Mumbai Police COOLS people by Donating Blood. Bravo Boyz. Proud of YOU. - Jayesh Sonpal (@JayeshSonpal1) April 1, 2018

Awesome - Jayesh Potdar (@jayesh_129) April 1, 2018

April Fools' Day is celebrated every year on the first of April. It's a day when many play practical jokes on friends and family. However, this April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police did something different - they donated blood.In a tweet posted just half an hour ago on Mumbai Police's official Twitter account, they spoke about how officers at the Sakinaka police station donated blood today. "Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBlood," they wrote.In just thirty minutes, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Many have also commented praising the cops and their good deed.To further mark the occasion of April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police posted a stern warning to all criminals. See it below: