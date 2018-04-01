On April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police Do 'Something Wise,' Donate Blood

In a tweet posted just half an hour ago on Mumbai Police's official Twitter account, they spoke about how officers at the Sakinaka police station donated blood today.
Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBloodpic.twitter.com/AIXq6Mj6Ot- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2018
In just thirty minutes, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Many have also commented praising the cops and their good deed.
This day Fools people. But our Mumbai Police COOLS people by Donating Blood. Bravo Boyz. Proud of YOU.- Jayesh Sonpal (@JayeshSonpal1) April 1, 2018
Awesome- Jayesh Potdar (@jayesh_129) April 1, 2018
To further mark the occasion of April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police posted a stern warning to all criminals. See it below:
Formula Impossible #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/FFNUfJqyxV- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2018
