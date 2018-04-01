On April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police Do "Something Wise," Donate Blood "Some wise things to do on the April Fools Day," tweeted Mumbai Police

28 Shares EMAIL PRINT Cops at Sakinaka in Mumbai donated blood today.



In a tweet posted just half an hour ago on Mumbai Police's official Twitter account, they spoke about how officers at the Sakinaka police station donated blood today.



"Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBlood," they wrote.

Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBloodpic.twitter.com/AIXq6Mj6Ot - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2018

In just thirty minutes, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Many have also commented praising the cops and their good deed.

This day Fools people. But our Mumbai Police COOLS people by Donating Blood. Bravo Boyz. Proud of YOU. - Jayesh Sonpal (@JayeshSonpal1) April 1, 2018 Awesome - Jayesh Potdar (@jayesh_129) April 1, 2018

To further mark the occasion of April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police posted a stern warning to all criminals. See it below:

Formula Impossible #AprilFoolsDaypic.twitter.com/FFNUfJqyxV - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2018







Click for more





April Fools' Day is celebrated every year on the first of April. It's a day when many play practical jokes on friends and family. However, this April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police did something different - they donated blood.In a tweet posted just half an hour ago on Mumbai Police's official Twitter account, they spoke about how officers at the Sakinaka police station donated blood today. "Some wise things to do on the #AprilFoolsDay Officers from Sakinaka police station #DonateBlood," they wrote.In just thirty minutes, the tweet has collected over 200 'likes'. Many have also commented praising the cops and their good deed.To further mark the occasion of April Fools' Day, Mumbai Police posted a stern warning to all criminals. See it below:Click for more trending news