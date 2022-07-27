Old Video Shows APJ Abdul Kalam Talking About Mothers And Their Priceless Smile

APJ Abdul Kalam was given the Bharat Ratna in 1997.

On the seventh death anniversary of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, a video of one of his speeches is going viral on social media. In the video, Dr Kalam is heard talking about mothers and why we should always make them smile. The video has been shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. Dr Kalam is hailed for his contribution to the space and science projects of the country while he also played an instrumental role in conducting the 1998 nuclear weapon test.

The short video is part of a speech Dr Kalam gave to a huge crowd of people. "At a meeting in Tirupati, I asked the children to take one oath. It is actually for young people, below the age of 20, but older people can take it too," the former President is heard saying in the video.

"From today onwards, I will make my mother smile daily," Dr Kalam said, asking the people gathered at the auditorium to repeat the oath. "When a mother smiles, the family also smiles," he is heard saying further in the video.

Dr Kalam is credited with the development of the Agni and Prithvi missiles and has inspired generations with his relentless work for the welfare of the country.

Born in 1932 to a modest family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1958. He was then inducted into the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 1969 where he worked as the project director for the SLV-III, India's first satellite launch vehicle.

Dr Kalam was given the Padma Bhushan in 1990 and Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1997.