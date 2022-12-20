Old Video Of Worker Teaching Man A Lesson Who Refused To Put Cigarette Out At Gas Station Goes Viral

"Smokers who aren't considerate of others and other's health can leave," said a Reddit user.

There are rules and regulations one should abide by when they are at a public place. It is a well-known fact across the globe that smoking is prohibited in petrol pumps or gas stations. The reason is fairly simple - petrol is highly combustible. It can catch fire when it is in contact with any flammable substance. However, some people don't care for their safety or any other person present around them. In one similar incident, a person was seen smoking at a petrol pump and what happened next will stun you.

In a video shared on Reddit by Damn That's Interesting, a man is seen standing with his car door open at a gas station. On the other side, another car is parked and a man comes out to fill gas in his car. Meanwhile, the smoker keeps on continuing his activity, not bothered about the surroundings. This goes on for several seconds. Then suddenly a gas station worker clad in an orange t-shirt enters the scene. He picks up the fire extinguisher and starts using it to douse the smoker's flame. In a matter of seconds, white powder is completely sprayed on him and his car.

The video has been captioned, "Gas station worker takes precautionary measures after customer refused to put out his cigarette." It was shared 15 hours ago and has 97 per cent upvotes. Many people appreciated the gas station worker's smart thinking.

"This guys been waiting for this moment his whole life," commented one user.

Bashing the smoker, one user said, "You deserve that kind of treatment No need to ask."

Another person remarked, "People are laughing here but the danger is very real. I once watched a documentary about some male models who died in a freak gasoline fight accident. Was very moving hearing their friend give their eugoogly."

"Smokers who aren't considerate of others and other's health can leave," added another Reddit user.

