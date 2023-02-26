Old Video: CEO Takes Shots From AK-47 To Prove His Bulletproof Cars Really Work

The clip was first released by the company back in 2014.

An old video showing what it's like to be shot at with an AK-47 in a bulletproof Mercedes Benz has resurfaced on social media and left users stunned. The clip was posted on Twitter on Saturday by an account called Interesting Engineering. It showed Texas Armoring Corporation's (TAC) CEO sitting inside a bulletproof Mercedes Benz SUV while it was being shot at by an AK-47.

"Texan armored vehicle company markets its product in the most Texas way possible," the caption of the post read. The short video showed TAC CEO Trent Kimball sitting alone inside the Mercedes-Benz as 8-10 rounds from an AK-47 rained down upon the SUV.

Watch the video below:

Texan armored vehicle company markets its product in the most Texas way possible.#engineeringpic.twitter.com/M0bqZlcgXE — Interesting Engineering (@IntEngineering) February 25, 2023

The clip was first released by the company back in 2014. According to New York Post, the shots were fired by the firm's sales and export compliance manager, Lawrence Kosub, who seemed very familiar with an assault rifle. In the video, all of Mr Kosub's shots hit the windscreen but none of them breached it.

Coming back to the video, since being shared it has accumulated more than 4.8 million views and hundreds of likes and comments. Internet users were shocked to see how the company's CEO didn't even flinch once during the whole scene.

"Confidence in one's product," wrote one user. "A lot of confidence must have gone in there...whew," said another.

A third user commented, "Gotta admire a man who stands behind his products 100%". A fourth added, "Now this is a CEO who truly stands behind his product. Give that man a raise". One user even expressed, "This is both terrifying and very serious. You guys are bosses."

Meanwhile, according to Fox News, Texas Armoring Corporation is a supplier of bulletproof vehicles based out of San Antonio, US. the company produces a range of armoured passenger vehicles and they can even upgrade a person's current car.

