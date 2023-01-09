Old Photo Of Shah Rukh Khan Sharing Stage With Angelina Jolie At Award Function Goes Viral

The post has amassed over one million views on Twitter.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is Internet's favourite celebrity. He is active on Twitter and constantly keeps his fans engaged with 'Ask SRK' sessions where he answers questions about his personal life, upcoming projects, his philosophy and other things. The most striking feature is his witty replies which make ever strangest and serious questions look funny. Recently, a user found pictures of the actor along with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie at an award function. He shared the same on the microblogging platform and it instantly grabbed the attention of many Internet users.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the stage with Angelina Jolie at the first International Indian Film Academy Awards, popularly known as IIFA Awards. The first edition of the awards was held on June 24, 2000, in London and was hosted by Anupam Kher and Atulya Mookhey, as per the official website. As per several videos on YouTube, Angelina Jolie and Shah Rukh Khan presented the award for the best actress which was won by Aishwarya Rai for the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. Ms Jolie can also be seen saying "Namaste" in the video.

Since being shared on Twitter, the post has amassed over one million views and 31,000 likes. "I still can't believe" reads the caption.

One user said, "the dimples..her pink dress my god."

Another person added, "so iconic and just so lovely."

"THE SMILES," commented a third user.

"I was two days old that time, but legit srk looked so fineeee," added another person.

"She was stunned by him," said another user.

"I remember I screamed when I first saw these pictures," commented another Internet user.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' is set to be released on January 25. He will also be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's directorial 'Dunki' this year.

Featured Video Of The Day "Where Will We Go": Resident of "Sinking Town" Joshimath In Uttarakhand