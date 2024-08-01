'Offerings To God Upgraded': Bengaluru Man On Parents Using Avacados For Puja

The post has accumulated more than 5,500 views and several likes.

For the majority of us, dry fruits, bananas and apples have always been part of Hindu puja offerings. But now, a family substituted exotic fruits for the original ones. Taking to X, user Dharmesh Ba shared that his family offered avocados to the gods in place of bananas. This unconventional choice of fruit for puja left many social media users in splits. While some found the post hilarious, others questioned the appropriateness of using a foreign fruit for religious rituals. However, Mr Ba's parents seemed to have a positive outlook.

"Parents are in town, and their offerings to God have been upgraded from bananas to avocados," Mr Ba wrote on the micro-blogging while sharing a picture of the exotic fruit.

Take a look below:

Parents are in town and their offerings to God have been upgraded to avocado from bananas. pic.twitter.com/vSgnsjFYor — Dharmesh Ba (@dharmeshba) July 30, 2024

Mr Ba shared the post just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5,500 views and several likes.

"What are they, millennials?" wrote one user. To this, the original poster replied, "We are millennials."

"God on low carbs!" commented another user. "lol, tastes evolve so does offerings," added another.

"Not middle class anymore avocado class," expressed a third user. "Guacamole and chips as Prasad," jokingly wrote a fourth X user.

"No gods like this foreigner, pls change back to Bananas," expressed another.

"But can it also tolerate being stabbed by agarbattis? Potential to give the banana some rest from stabbing," one user wrote.

