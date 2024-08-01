Perplexity AI CEO's Response After Being Mistaken For Arvind Kejriwal Is Viral. See Post

Aravind Srinivas is the co-founder CEO of Perplexity AI.

Aravind Srinivas, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, had an epic reply when an X user mistakenly identified him as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The incident began when user Nick Speer took to X to urge Mr Srinivas to ensure that Perplexity AI remains unbiased and mistakenly tagged Mr Kejriwal instead of Mr Srinivas in his post. Notably, Perplexity is an AI-powered search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. "@ArvindKejriwal please keep perplexity as unbiased possible and be wary of biased LLMs," Mr Speer wrote.

Mr Srinivas responded to the tweet with a witty remark. "I am not in Tihar Jail right now," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look below:

I am not in Tihar Jail right now https://t.co/GXXcHHg55b — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) August 1, 2024

Mr Srinivas' tweet quickly went viral. Within hours, it garnered more than 346,000 views and over 4,000 likes. In the comments section, one user jokingly wrote, "This too personal for arvind kejriwal."

"He thought you were locked in! One of the best examples of model hallucination," said another. "Haha, this is the most funniest I have seen this morning." commented a third user.

"This is funny @speer_ai Nick has tagged the wrong Arvind. But @AravSrinivas has a great politically relevant reply," said another.

"One is aam aadmi while the other is a billionaire tech bro. One is fighting for people while the other one is fighting fighting with big G," wrote one user. "LOOOOLLLLLLLLLL Gen-Z Tech CEOs are different!!!!" added another.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Mr Kejriwal in the ED case. However, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case. The Delhi CM is in judicial custody in the CBI case.

Aravind Srinivas, on the other hand, is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. Prior to this, he was an AI researcher at OpenAI and held research internships at Google and DeepMind.