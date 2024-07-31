US Athlete Reveals What It's Like To Use Tinder Inside Olympic Village

Ms Delleman's video garnered millions of views. (Representative pic)

American athlete Emily Delleman recently gave her followers an inside look into what it is like being an athlete using a dating app inside the Olympic Village in Paris. The 26-year-old took to TikTok in her downtime to share what she discovered after downloading Tinder. She detailed her entire journey from re-downloading the app to looking for any potential matches. "So I was laying in my cardboard bed the other day recovering and I was scrolling through TikTok and I was seeing the girlies saying 'hey change your location to the Olympic Village' and I was like 'oh my gosh genius'," she told her followers, as per SkyNews.

"I haven't had this app downloaded in years, so I go to the app store and they're already hyping it up. They're like 'match with pro athletes using our new feature' ... and I was like okay this must be good. I was getting excited, the expectations were rising," she said.

Further, Ms Delleman revealed that she didn't see any Olympians in her initial scroll, prompting her to go back and check her location settings. "I was like okay my settings must be weird. No. I'm like location one mile radius and so far I think I've seen a total of two other Olympians," she said, per the outlet.

"I mean don't get me wrong, you Parisian men are beautiful, chefs kiss like I don't know what they put in the water. But you know I went in with the expectations of finding some of my future plot lines but alas I guess we're searching for other forms of entertainment and that's why you're finding me on TikTok," she added.

Ms Delleman's video quickly went viral and garnered millions of views. "Someone tag me in part 2," Tinder's official account commented on the video, per SkyNews.

Meanwhile, public interest about the conditions of the village and how athletes spent their time in the facility reached fever pitch. Ms Dellemn's video comes after US tennis star Coco Gauff revealed that she is the only Team USA women's tennis player living in the Olympic Village in Paris after a chaotic living situation forced her teammates to flee to a hotel. Ms Gauff gave a 7-second tour of the American women's tennis players inside the $1.6 billion housing complex. "10 girls, two bathrooms. #olympicvillage," the 20-year-old wrote in a TikTok video on Saturday.

In the clip, the tennis star revealed that the rooms were meant for 8 people but were being shared by 10. The 20-year-old also said that she even had to borrow a mattress topper from the US Archery team to counter the thin polyethylene mattresses.