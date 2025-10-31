"O Stree Kal Aana": Canadian Familys Bollywood Twist On Halloween Viral

Every year, plastic skeletons, spider webs, and shiny pumpkins signal the arrival of Halloween. But this year, a family in Brampton has reimagined the tradition with a vibrant twist of Indian culture.

A viral video from Brampton shows this home, which has become one of this year's most interesting Halloween decorations. The video begins with a red rococo skeleton standing on the home's porch. Beneath it is a large white flag with the red text "OO Stree Kal Aana." written on it.

This phrase is reminiscent of the 2018 horror, comedy "Stree," and it instantly resonates with every Indian viewer. The red stones on the banner create a dichotomy of evil and magic.

Watch video here:

The choice of red also seems deliberate. Fans noted that this street is very much associated with Shraddha Kapoor's mysterious characters. The skeletal head and outstretched hands give it the perfect "Bollywood ghost" vibe.

Social Media Reaction

Thousands of viewers reacted to this reel with laughter and jokes in the comment section.

One user commented, "Bollywood vibes eh."

Another user noted, "One Tatya Bichhu should also be there."

"O Stree Kal Aana...Wow," added a third user.