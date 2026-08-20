"What Do Indians Get For Their Taxes?" Woman In Sweden Sparks Debate

A social media post by Indian woman Gopi Kapadia comparing taxes in India and Sweden has sparked discussion online, with users debating what taxpayers receive in return for their money. In a Facebook post, Kapadia said she used to pay around 30% tax in India and noted that people in Sweden also pay about 30% tax. She then compared the public services available in the two countries.

According to Kapadia, Swedish taxpayers benefit from clean air and water, better roads, strong infrastructure, healthcare, education for children and various social security benefits. She questioned what Indian taxpayers receive in return for paying 30% tax.

"Which everyone needs to lead a good life," Kapadia said while referring to the services and benefits she associated with taxation in Sweden. She then asked her followers: "And what do we get by paying 30% tax in India? Comment below and let me know."

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The post sparked a discussion on social media, with many users debating taxation, public services and infrastructure in India and Sweden. While some agreed with the comparison, others argued that the two countries differ significantly in terms of population, governance challenges and tax systems.

One user criticised the quality of public services in India, commenting, "In India, we get ethanol fuel to spoil your car." Another pointed to the population gap between the two countries, writing, "Compare the population of Sweden with India first. Sweden is smaller than many Indian states. Managing a country with a much smaller population is easier." A third user highlighted differences in tax compliance, claiming that while most people pay income tax in Nordic countries, only a small percentage of Indians do so, making direct comparisons difficult.