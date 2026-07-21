NRI Reveals The One Thing That Sets Norway Apart From India, And It's Not Wealth

Entrepreneur and social media commentator Vinod Turiyatman has sparked a discussion on education after sharing his thoughts on the differences between raising children in Norway and India. In a post on X, Turiyatman said that after living in both countries for many years, he believes the biggest difference is not money or wealth but the way children are treated and brought up.

He expressed concern over the pressure faced by many Indian teenagers, saying they spend long hours at school before attending coaching classes and private tuition. According to him, parents invest large sums in education, while schools focus on rankings and coaching centres on profits. He argued that children often lose their childhood in the process.

Turiyatman contrasted this with Scandinavia, where he said children are encouraged to remain curious, think independently and develop creativity. He added that they have more time for sports, play and spending time with friends and family.

He also criticised what he described as India's competitive education culture. He said many students are pushed into a race where success is measured by examination results, leaving them under constant pressure.

"No teenager should feel that one exam decides their worth," he wrote.

Turiyatman argued that India does not need children who simply follow orders but an education system that supports healthy, confident and happy young people. He said the country's future depends on nurturing young minds rather than producing high grades at the cost of children's wellbeing.

Ending his post, he urged people to speak up for children's rights and called on policymakers and education leaders to make reforms. He said every child deserves a childhood and a better future.