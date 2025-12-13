NRI Decides To Return To India After Mother's Death, Questions 'What Was The Point' Of Moving To Canada

An Indian techie living in Canada said he was moving back to the homeland after his mother passed away due to cardiac arrest. The 28-year-old senior software developer questioned the point of living far away in Canada in isolation and harsh weather when he could not even look after his mother during her last moments.

In a now-viral Reddit post, the techie said his mother wanted him to move to Bengaluru so that she could spend time with him and her 15-month-old grandson, but she left the world a few days ago.

"I was in Canada for 8 years, PR, about to apply citizenship. Purchased a house and was stuck. I feel what was the point of doing what I was doing if it didn't serve neither me, having to deal with isolation, harsh weather, no house help nor the purpose of taking care of my mom who sacrificed a lot for us and had been through a lot being in an abusive relationship with my dad," the techie wrote.

The man said although he and his wife did not have much in savings, they were prepared to return and start afresh so that the child could grow up with Indian values.

"At this point, I have decided for good or worse I'm going to sell my home in Canada and start my move back to India, raise my kid with all the people and values and not in isolation."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'European Buses Have Nothing On Indian Buses': Canadian Man Praises India's $15 Sleeper Rides

'Be With Family'

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users agreed with the techie's decision to return to India, while others advised him not to rush in when the emotions were high.

"Go man I think you have enough reasons. Yes life in India is difficult, money will not be the same, there will be a lot of dirt, corruption, chaos, pollution, moderate amount of violence, poor AQI, but it is home, and everybody who says it is not is lying," said one user, while another added: "Sorry for your loss man. Be with your family and I feel you have enough net worth to start fresh back in India. All the best!!"

A third commented: "Sorry for your loss, man. I know how it feels to be so far away and so helpless. You have made up your mind to move back so by all means you should. You will get lots of advice from people to think it over and not move but they haven't been in your shoes, just advising from distance."

A fourth said: "I'm sorry to hear what you are going through brother. Give yourself time to heal. Remember the reasons you moved to Canada and then reevaluate why you are wanting to move back."