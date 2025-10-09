"Not Bad": Elon Musk Reacts After Creator Turns Him Into Iron Man Using Grok

In the technology space, Elon Musk has once again captured everyone's attention. He has introduced a new version 0.9 of his AI video generation platform, Grok Imagine, which is now faster, more intelligent, and capable of delivering more realistic results. This update already amazed people with its ability to create highly realistic videos, and now it has done the same again with Musk's video.

Prashant, an Indian content creator, shared an AI-generated video on X, that recreates a famous scene from the popular Hollywood film Iron Man. This time, a figure resembling Elon Musk appears in the role of Tony Stark.

In the video, the Musk-like character can be seen giving a speech on the power of AI in a desert location.

In his post, Prashant wrote, "Grok Imagine 0.9 makes movie making a breeze. Reimagined this iconic Iron Man scene. YOU CAN'T WATCH JUST ONCE. I am blown away by the visual quality, motion and audio generation capabilities of the latest model by xAI. It is an incredible model."

Check out the post here:

Not bad for Grok Imagine version 0.9 … https://t.co/ihIzdVOylj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2025

Reacting to the post, Tesla CEO mentioned, "Not bad for Grok Imagine version 0.9."

Social Media Reaction

Reacting to the video made by Grok users jumped into the comment section with their thoughts.

One user commented, "Can't wait for grok 1.0 to become the first ai to sweep the Oscars while simultaneously getting ratio'd for bad vfx in act 3."

Another user noted, "Insane progress. If this is version 0.9, can't even imagine what 1.0 will look like. We're officially entering the 'text-to-Hollywood' era."

"Your greatest achievement for humanity may be putting Hollywood out to pasture," commented a third user.

Another user wrote, "At this rate, Grok 1.0 might direct the next Avengers before Hollywood catches up."

"Normally, AI-generated videos are realistic. But the video quality is so crisp that you can easily identify it as AI-generated. You should work on reducing the picture quality a bit," commented another user.