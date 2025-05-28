"Not A Request": Boss Threatens Woman With Pay Cut For Refusing To Work On Day Off

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A UK boss faces backlash for threatening to dock an employee's bonus. The employee had approved leave but was asked to cover a colleague's work. Social media users criticized the manager's tone and authority misuse.

A boss in the UK is facing intense backlash online after threatening to dock an employee's bonus for refusing to work on her approved day off. The confrontation, shared widely on Instagram by workplace expert Ben Askins, has sparked debate over toxic work culture and employee rights.

The controversy began when the manager asked an employee to cover a presentation for a colleague busy with a client. The woman responded, reminding her boss that she had pre-approved leave and had plans with her children.

"Sorry, I can't. I've got today booked off for plans with the kids. I'll be back on Monday," she wrote.

The boss's reply stunned social media users: "It wasn't really a request, to be honest. I need you in by 11 am."

When the employee pushed back, citing weeks of extra hours and the importance of her approved leave, the manager doubled down. "One day isn't too much to ask. I can revoke your day off and expect you in at 11 am," he insisted.

The employee pointed out the unfairness of prioritising a colleague's absence over her family time. The boss then replied, "Not going to lie. I decide what is fair. We will have a conversation about our commitment when you're in today. If you're not here, it is coming out of your bonus."

The screenshots quickly went viral, with users criticising the manager's tone and misuse of authority. Many urged the employee to report the incident to Human Resources.

"I hope she reports him to hr," one user commented. Another wrote, "I don't know why this person is responding. You know you had booked off and it was approved. It wouldn't matter what the boss needed. That's their job to be the boss and or reschedule the meeting since the person is not available. YOU are not available."

While the identity of the company has not been revealed, the incident has reignited conversations around workplace boundaries and respect for personal time.