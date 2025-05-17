"No Such Thing As Too Raw": Foreigner Couple Praises Indian Cuisine, Internet Calls It "Sustainability"

These days, it has become a viral trend for foreign food bloggers and influencers to try out different dishes and record their reactions while savouring them. These reaction videos are always interesting to watch as we get to know what people from other countries think about our food. Now, in a recent video, a foreign couple living in India shared their take on Indian cuisine's use of raw and green ingredients. In an Instagram video, the couple, Guru and Laila, shared their amazement at how nothing in India is "too raw to eat".

"There is no such thing as too raw to eat in India. When it is a flower, you can make pakora. When it is raw, cook in sabji. When it is ripe, eat as it is. That's so amazing," the couple wrote in the caption of the post.

In the clip, Guru said that in Indian cuisine, hardly anything is considered too raw to be used in cooking. He highlighted the creativity in Indian cooking. For example, green mangoes can be enjoyed as pickles, while green jackfruit is usually cooked as sabzi.

"This is something I'm amazed with," Guru says in the clip.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 50,000 likes and over 670,000 views. The video garnered various reactions from social media users.

"As an Indian, I didn't realize that I eat so many things raw. I have been doing it routinely without even realizing it," wrote one user. "Nothing goes waste in india, next video should be on how yesterday's food is recycled, roti into fried roti, yesterday's rice into fried rice with tamarind and lemon, yesterday's dal into dal tadka and so on," jokingly suggested another.

"Wait until you found out that India has the most vegitarian dishes and all are not processed like cheese burger," commented a third user.

"You can make amazing dishes out of all these things! Especially Raw Mango," expressed one user.

However, one user said, "Yeah, that's completely wrong and stereotypical to say that. In South India, we don't eat that kind of food here. We have different sambar, spicy dishes, and millet-rich foods. We don't depend only on vegetables or related items. Rice is better here."

"Its sustainability- nothing is wasted," commented another.