Virat Kohli's Class 10 CBSE Marksheet Goes Viral Again After Test Retirement

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 earlier this week, an old picture of Virat Kohli's old Class 10 marksheet began circulating widely online. The document was originally shared online by IAS officer Jitin Yadav in 2023. However, in the wake of CBSE board results and Virat Kohli's Test retirement, his purported Class 10 CBSE marksheet from 2004 has caught the attention of social media users once again, reminding students that academic performance isn't the only path to progress.

The marksheet reveals that the Indian cricket icon scored 419 out of 600 marks. While he did well in English, Hindi and Social Science, his scores in Maths, Science and Introductory IT reflected a more average academic profile. He got 83 in English, 81 in Social Science and 75 in Hindi. In Maths, the cricket legend scored 51, in Science and Tech, Kohli scored 55 and in Introductory IT, he got 74.

Sharing the marksheet, the IAS officer wrote, "Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn't be rallying behind him now. Passion and Dedication are the key."

Had marks been the sole factor, the entire nation wouldn't be rallying behind him now.

Passion and Dedication are the key. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/aAmFxaghGf — Jitin Yadav (@Jitin_IAS) August 9, 2023

The sentiment resonated widely. Reacting to the marksheet, one user wrote, "Kohli has a valid marksheet+ dedication= Success, Became Pride of our Nation."

"Success is beyond Science and Mathematics," commented another. "Marks are merely numbers on a sheet - true value lies in perseverance and dedication," said a third user.

Viral Kohli's test retirement

Indian cricket great Virat Kohli confirmed his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect in an emotional post on Instagram. In his post, Kohli recalled his debut 14 years ago, when he wore the baggy blue for the first time in his career. He also said that the decision to call it quits wasn't an easy one, but it felt "right" to him.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life. There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever," he wrote on social media.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile," the former captain of the Indian cricket team added.

Notably, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the T20 internationals in June last year. The star cricketer will continue to play in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).