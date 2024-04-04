'No Stop For ATM': Chennai Auto Driver's Rules Go Viral, Internet Reacts

The woman wrote in the caption, "It was nice knowing y'all"

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), used for immediate money transfers through mobile devices, has become the fastest-growing payment mode in the country. Since its launch, the volume of digital transactions in India has increased exponentially. Many people don't carry cash and rely on digital payments. Even though many have adopted the facility, several auto drivers and vendors have not started using it. This was recently shared by a woman who was travelling in Chennai. She shared a picture of the rules of the auto driver and they have instantly become viral on social media.

A user, who goes by the handle No Context Suvee, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of the auto which had a message displayed inside, "Gpay not available. No stop for ATM withdrawal". She wrote in the caption, "It was nice knowing y'all"

It was nice knowing y'all pic.twitter.com/7up162bUkq — No context suvee (@burnt_roti) April 2, 2024

In the comments section, she said that she had booked the ride through an application and she was unaware that the driver would not take payments via UPI. She added that she wasn't told anything about this by the driver before they got to the pickup spot.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over two lakh views and seven thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

A person said, "my worst nightmare"

"Uncle must have put this outside the auto instead of inside," commented a person.

"Bro has had some horrible past experiences ig," added a user.

"Tell auto anna to stop for filling fuel and you pay the fare at petrol pump," said another person.

"Just ask them before sitting? Its not that hard to inform them," wrote a person.

An X user added, "Working in corparate Bangalore areas you'll have the opposite experience. None of the drivers prefer cash."

"Autos outside mumbai have gpays?? No gpay in autos is common in mumbai. Understandable why that's the case but sucks regardless," commented a person.