"No One Like You": Woman Shares Emotional Bond With Mumbai Landlord In Heartwarming Video

Content creator and actor Kareema Barry recently shared a touching Instagram video that has resonated with many online. In the video, Barry reflects on nearly ten years of living away from home and the special bond she developed with her Mumbai landlord, whom she fondly calls "Deepak uncle."

Barry spoke about the challenges of settling into his new home in Mumbai and finding the right apartment. She said that tenants often face questions and prejudices regarding food, marital status, or profession. But all these problems vanished for her when she met Deepak Uncle, who welcomed her regardless of his identity, religion, schedule, or job.

Barry recalled that Deepak's daughter became her friend and neighbour, and even helped her with his dental work. She shared her experiences with Deepak Uncle's kindness, such as the Sindhi curry meals sent without asking and the terrazzo flooring reminiscent of her Kolkata home.

Watch Video Here:

She also mentioned Rajkumar, the building's guard who monitored guests coming to the flat.

Barry described Deepak Uncle as someone who hated being called "landlord" and valued personal relationships. She said that in a city like Mumbai, few people miss their landlord, but he truly does. She considers him her uncle and father figure, giving her her first home in this busy city.

She also recalled special moments spent in the flat, such as birthdays, painting, adopting a cat, relationships, friendships, auditions, and personal growth.

Although Barry has now moved out, she said the flat will always be special to her because it was the first home where she never "felt truly lonely" while living alone.