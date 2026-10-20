"No Invigilators, Open Book": Indian Student Says 'Biggest Cultural Shock' In US Is Exam Ethics

An Indian student living in the United States shared their perspective on how exams are conducted in American universities. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user said the atmosphere inside an examination in the US relies on mutual trust and personal accountability, as there were no invigilators, yet no one was on their phone or cheating.

"It's been 2 months since I landed in the US, and my biggest cultural shock has been exam ethics. No invigilators, open book, no phone checks or internet jammers, yet no one was on their phone or cheating," the student wrote. "Cutthroat competition in India just doesn't allow for this kind of trust."

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See the post here:

In many American institutions, exams are sometimes even take-home assignments or held online without physical proctors. As per reports, even when tests are conducted in-person on campus, the approach focuses less on constant surveillance and more on academic honesty. Cheating or violating university codes carries severe penalties, including immediate suspension or expulsion.

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Social media reactions

The post, which highlights the contrast between academic environments in India and the US, has drawn a lot of attention on social media.

"I also go to an American university, and it's not always like this for every class; there are invigilators, and not all tests are open book. You absolutely can't use your phones, and if you're caught, you're done for; I have seen people cheating," one user wrote in the comment section.

"While I agree exams are far more relaxed here, it's not in the way you're describing. The actions aren't just because of cutthroat competition, and that competition isn't magically lower in the US."

"The trust isn't the shock; it's that nobody there sees a reason to cheat. Back home we cheat because everyone else does and the system punishes honesty, not rewards it," another user said.

"Ma'am, if you're caught cheating in the US, it is an academic misconduct hearing and a police case next," a third user said.